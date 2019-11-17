Western Resources (TSE:WRX) Trading 6.7% Higher

Western Resources Corp (TSE:WRX)’s share price traded up 6.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32, 109,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 37% from the average session volume of 172,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of $52.33 million and a PE ratio of 19.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Western Resources Company Profile (TSE:WRX)

Western Resources Corp., through its subsidiary, Western Potash Corp., engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of potash mineral properties in Western Canada. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Milestone potash project covering an area of approximately 87,532 acres of crown held mineral leases located to the southeast of Regina in Saskatchewan, Canada.

