Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Sunday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America raised Weight Watchers International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. DA Davidson lowered Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Weight Watchers International from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised Weight Watchers International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

Get Weight Watchers International alerts:

Weight Watchers International stock opened at $36.36 on Friday. Weight Watchers International has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $52.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.69.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Weight Watchers International had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $348.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Weight Watchers International will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Weight Watchers International news, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total value of $195,405.00. 12.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Weight Watchers International in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Weight Watchers International in the 3rd quarter worth about $511,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Weight Watchers International in the 3rd quarter worth about $359,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Weight Watchers International in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,101,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weight Watchers International in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Weight Watchers International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weight Watchers International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.