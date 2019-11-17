Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub cut shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a $55.00 target price on shares of Weibo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Weibo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Weibo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weibo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Weibo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.73.

Get Weibo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,577,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,584. Weibo has a 1 year low of $34.26 and a 1 year high of $74.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.75 and its 200-day moving average is $46.23.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Weibo had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The company had revenue of $467.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Weibo will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Weibo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,663,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. purchased a new position in Weibo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,108,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Weibo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Weibo by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 93,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Weibo by 183.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 68,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.