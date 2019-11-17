Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub cut shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a $55.00 target price on shares of Weibo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Weibo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Weibo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weibo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Weibo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.73.
Shares of NASDAQ:WB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,577,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,584. Weibo has a 1 year low of $34.26 and a 1 year high of $74.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.75 and its 200-day moving average is $46.23.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Weibo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,663,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. purchased a new position in Weibo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,108,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Weibo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Weibo by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 93,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Weibo by 183.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 68,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.73% of the company’s stock.
About Weibo
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.
Recommended Story: Arbitrage
Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.