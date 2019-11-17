WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.26% of WD-40 worth $6,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in WD-40 by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in WD-40 by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in WD-40 by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in WD-40 by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in WD-40 by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $186.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29 and a beta of 0.22. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $153.91 and a 1 year high of $189.42.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $106.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.30 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 17th. WD-40’s payout ratio is 60.70%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WDFC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. DA Davidson set a $209.00 price objective on shares of WD-40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

