Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the September 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSTG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 12,913 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 43.3% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 9,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayside Technology Group in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Wayside Technology Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

Shares of WSTG opened at $13.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. Wayside Technology Group has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $16.10. The stock has a market cap of $62.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

About Wayside Technology Group

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as an information technology channel company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lifeboat Distribution and TechXtend. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators; and software, hardware, and services for corporations, government organizations, and academic institutions.

