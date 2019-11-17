Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Watsco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the lowest is $0.93. Watsco reported earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Watsco will report full-year earnings of $6.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $7.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Watsco.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.03). Watsco had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WSO shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Watsco from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.40.

In other news, Director George Sape sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.87, for a total transaction of $96,178.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,380.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Watsco by 29.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,456,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,214,000 after buying an additional 329,126 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 1.8% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 734,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,347,000 after buying an additional 13,013 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Watsco by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 718,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,478,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 1.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 695,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,661,000 after buying an additional 7,965 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Watsco by 3.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 692,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,318,000 after buying an additional 21,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Watsco stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.62. 168,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,469. Watsco has a twelve month low of $131.88 and a twelve month high of $180.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 98.61%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Watsco (WSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.