Wanda Sports Group (WSG) to Release Earnings on Monday

Wanda Sports Group (NYSE:WSG) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Wanda Sports Group has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2019 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wanda Sports Group (NYSE:WSG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $322.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.31 million.

Shares of NYSE:WSG opened at $3.24 on Friday. Wanda Sports Group has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $6.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.76.

WSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Wanda Sports Group in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Wanda Sports Group in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Wanda Sports Group in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wanda Sports Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Wanda Sports Group in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wanda Sports Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

About Wanda Sports Group

Wanda Sports Group Company Limited operates as a sports events, media, and marketing platform worldwide. The company engages in the rights distribution, broadcast hosting, digital media and entertainment, program production, event operations and licensing, and brand development and sponsorship activities.

