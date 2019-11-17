Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given New $132.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on WMT. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Walmart from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Nomura began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.17.

WMT traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.87. 9,531,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,033,711. The stock has a market cap of $343.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.39. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.76.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $424,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total value of $906,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 40,428 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,467,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 315,814 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,894,000 after buying an additional 39,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 23,972 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

