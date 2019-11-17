W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) to report earnings of $1.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for W. R. Grace & Co’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.28. W. R. Grace & Co posted earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co will report full year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow W. R. Grace & Co.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. W. R. Grace & Co had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The firm had revenue of $470.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. W. R. Grace & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

GRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on W. R. Grace & Co in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $81.00 price objective on W. R. Grace & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.44.

NYSE:GRA traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.63. The stock had a trading volume of 325,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,304. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. W. R. Grace & Co has a 1-year low of $59.22 and a 1-year high of $79.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.50. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. W. R. Grace & Co’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

In related news, major shareholder North Latitude Master Fund 40 bought 28,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,847,951.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 231,671 shares of company stock worth $14,979,934 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRA. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Grace & Co during the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 83,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co by 624.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 604,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,366,000 after purchasing an additional 521,161 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co by 551.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 14,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

