vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages predict that vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) will report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for vTv Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.06). vTv Therapeutics also reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that vTv Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.25). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover vTv Therapeutics.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 16th.

In related news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman acquired 606,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,920,650 shares of company stock worth $7,273,751. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in vTv Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

VTVT traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.57. 117,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,952. The company has a market cap of $83.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of -3.61. vTv Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.45.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

