Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VOD. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vodafone Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.39.

Vodafone Group stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.85. 5,198,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,824,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 0.99. Vodafone Group has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $21.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.17. The stock has a market cap of $54.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,381 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 16,780 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,972 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 11,897 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,467 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. 7.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

