Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes quality furniture for the contract and education markets worldwide. Examples of facilities served by Virco include public and private schools, colleges and universities, convention centers, federal and state institutions, churches and other businesses. They also sell to wholesalers, distributors, retailers and catalog retailers. In order to divide the workload into manageable amounts, Virco has divided the sales force into two groups: Education and Commercial. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Virco Mfg. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRC traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.93. 1,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.38 million, a PE ratio of -39.30 and a beta of 0.71. Virco Mfg. has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.19.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $70.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.80 million. Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virco Mfg. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bassey Yau sold 10,000 shares of Virco Mfg. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $38,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,614 shares in the company, valued at $297,262.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,840 shares of company stock valued at $140,248. 18.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Virco Mfg. stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Virco Mfg. worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.65% of the company’s stock.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever and tablet arm chairs, work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, task and classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seats, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

