Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.12

Shares of Victoria Oil & Gas plc (LON:VOG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.12 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.42 ($0.10), with a volume of 351814 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.65 ($0.10).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Victoria Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Get Victoria Oil & Gas alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.93, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $19.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 11.20.

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, and distribution of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom. The company holds 57% interest in the Logbaba gas and condensate project located in Cameroon. It also supplies energy products, such as thermal gas, condensate, and gas for electricity generation to industrial customers through a 50 kilometers pipeline in Douala.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.