Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Viacom had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

VIAB opened at $23.06 on Friday. Viacom has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $33.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35.

VIAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Viacom from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised Viacom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viacom in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson set a $31.00 price objective on Viacom and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

