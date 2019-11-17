Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Receives $219.22 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $219.22.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. Leerink Swann upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $218.00 price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $4.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $209.80. 1,573,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,595. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $151.80 and a fifty-two week high of $210.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a PE ratio of 74.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.82.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $949.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.90 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 59.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 31st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the pharmaceutical company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total value of $586,548.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,105 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,486.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 12,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.38, for a total value of $2,329,936.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,963.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,850 shares of company stock valued at $53,873,273 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 84.4% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 118.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 177 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 204.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

