Vertcoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $277,825.00 (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 17th. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00003120 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg, YoBit, Bleutrade and Poloniex. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $14.11 million and approximately $277,825.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,658.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.30 or 0.02160917 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $271.66 or 0.03134090 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.37 or 0.00696455 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.95 or 0.00726290 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011335 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00054378 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00420042 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011721 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 52,158,047 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, Poloniex, Bleutrade, Upbit, Bittrex, Bittylicious, Trade By Trade, Bitsane, YoBit, LiteBit.eu, CoinEgg, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and Coinroom. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

