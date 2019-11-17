Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veolia Environnement is the only global company to offer the entire range of environmental services in the water, waste management, energy and transportation sectors. Veolia has been creating global and integrated solutions for public and private sector clients over the world. The quality of its research, the expertise and synergies developed between its teams, its mastery of the public-private partnership model and our commitment to sustainable development have made us a benchmark player in major environmental matters. “

Get Veolia Environnement alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VEOEY. ValuEngine cut shares of Veolia Environnement from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Societe Generale raised shares of Veolia Environnement from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Veolia Environnement from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Macquarie raised shares of Veolia Environnement from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Veolia Environnement from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.67.

OTCMKTS VEOEY traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $25.34. The company had a trading volume of 10,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,572. Veolia Environnement has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.39 and its 200-day moving average is $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater, including the treatment and recovery of waste; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veolia Environnement (VEOEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.