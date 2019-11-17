Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $78.57

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $78.57 and last traded at $78.55, with a volume of 15444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.09.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.73.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,854,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,526,000 after buying an additional 341,904 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 903.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 216,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,292,000 after buying an additional 195,147 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 629.9% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 135,079 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 45.4% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 431,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,259,000 after buying an additional 134,691 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,264,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,008,000 after buying an additional 123,513 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.