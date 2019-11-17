Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Hits New 1-Year High at $154.99

Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $154.99 and last traded at $154.99, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $153.79.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,540,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

