ValuEngine Upgrades Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Continental from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered Continental from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America lowered Continental from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Continental from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Continental has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Continental alerts:

OTCMKTS:CTTAY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.78. The company had a trading volume of 32,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,290. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average of $13.65. Continental has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $17.84.

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.35 billion during the quarter. Continental had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Continental will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.