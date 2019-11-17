ValuEngine Upgrades Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Continental from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered Continental from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America lowered Continental from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Continental from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Continental has a consensus rating of Hold.
OTCMKTS:CTTAY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.78. The company had a trading volume of 32,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,290. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average of $13.65. Continental has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $17.84.
Continental Company Profile
Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.
