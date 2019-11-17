ValuEngine Lowers Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TIF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $107.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.95.

Shares of NYSE TIF traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $125.08. 1,948,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,724,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.51 and its 200 day moving average is $95.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.66. Tiffany & Co. has a one year low of $73.04 and a one year high of $130.40.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 17.67%. Tiffany & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIF. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 5,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 29,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

