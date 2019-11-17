ValuEngine Lowers Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TIF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $107.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.95.
Shares of NYSE TIF traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $125.08. 1,948,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,724,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.51 and its 200 day moving average is $95.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.66. Tiffany & Co. has a one year low of $73.04 and a one year high of $130.40.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIF. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 5,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 29,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Tiffany & Co.
Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.
Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.