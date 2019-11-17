ValuEngine Lowers HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of HyreCar in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of HyreCar from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of HyreCar in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.25 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of HyreCar from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HyreCar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.50.

NASDAQ HYRE opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.45. HyreCar has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $8.03.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 million. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 101.83% and a negative net margin of 70.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HyreCar will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in HyreCar during the third quarter worth $469,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HyreCar in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of HyreCar in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HyreCar by 70.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 139,963 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HyreCar by 2,674.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 194,879 shares during the period. 21.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HyreCar Company Profile

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

