ValuEngine Lowers Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) to Buy

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CWEN. Bank of America raised Clearway Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Wolfe Research cut Clearway Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Clearway Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearway Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clearway Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.75.

Shares of NYSE CWEN traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.75. The company had a trading volume of 439,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,690. Clearway Energy has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $20.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.46.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.07 million. Clearway Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. Clearway Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Clearway Energy will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $485,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $810,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.75% of the company’s stock.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

