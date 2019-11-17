ValuEngine Downgrades QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) to Hold

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on QNST. Stephens set a $19.00 price target on QuinStreet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barrington Research cut their price target on QuinStreet from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BidaskClub raised QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QuinStreet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

QuinStreet stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.20. 592,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,542. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average of $14.12. The firm has a market cap of $780.16 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.73. QuinStreet has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $20.02.

In other news, Director Robin Josephs sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,164,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,947,524.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $409,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,563,887.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QNST. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of QuinStreet by 8,798.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of QuinStreet by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

