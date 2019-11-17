ValuEngine Downgrades Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) to Buy

ValuEngine lowered shares of Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DPLO. Barclays set a $7.00 price objective on Diplomat Pharmacy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diplomat Pharmacy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Diplomat Pharmacy from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Diplomat Pharmacy in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a sell rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.14.

NYSE:DPLO opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.35. Diplomat Pharmacy has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.14 million, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($2.15). Diplomat Pharmacy had a negative net margin of 12.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Diplomat Pharmacy’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Diplomat Pharmacy will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPLO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy by 184.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Diplomat Pharmacy during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy by 138.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Diplomat Pharmacy during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. 84.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diplomat Pharmacy Company Profile

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company operates through Specialty and PBM (pharmacy benefit management) segment. It provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

