ValuEngine Downgrades Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) to Sell

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Adecoagro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

AGRO stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average is $6.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $751.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.66. Adecoagro has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $7.81.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $227.79 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 1.32%. Research analysts anticipate that Adecoagro will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 180.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 16,760 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 36,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 23,998 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 14,871 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 77,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA, an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company engages in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.