Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,934 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.49% of Valmont Industries worth $14,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMI. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Valmont Industries by 0.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Valmont Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Valmont Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 85.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on VMI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Valmont Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.33.

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $142.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.01 and a 52-week high of $147.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.42.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $690.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.84 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

