Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) Shares Up 9.2%

Valeritas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VLRX) shot up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.55, 220,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 28% from the average session volume of 304,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VLRX. ValuEngine raised shares of Valeritas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Valeritas in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valeritas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.93.

Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.52) by $0.61. Valeritas had a negative net margin of 183.82% and a negative return on equity of 1,142.30%. The business had revenue of $8.46 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valeritas Holdings Inc will post -9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Valeritas stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in Valeritas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VLRX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 44,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned about 0.83% of Valeritas at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valeritas

Valeritas Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes in the United States. The company offers V-Go, a wearable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. It also develops V-Go Prefill that is in the design-development stage for eliminating the device-filling process and the need for EZ fill refrigeration for patients with Type 2 diabetes; and V-Go SIM for real-time tracking information of basal and bolus dosing utilization.

