USDQ Price Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (USDQ)

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Over the last week, USDQ has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. USDQ has a market cap of $5.56 million and approximately $44,144.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDQ token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00011818 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USDQ alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007455 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00073111 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00394714 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012826 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008508 BTC.

About USDQ

USDQ is a token. It was first traded on May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,503,030 tokens. USDQ’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDQ’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . The official message board for USDQ is blog.platinum.fund

Buying and Selling USDQ

USDQ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.