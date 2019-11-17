Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) Short Interest Update

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 450,800 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the September 30th total of 403,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE:UBA traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $24.28. 203,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,575. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average of $22.33. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $24.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.83%.

In related news, CFO John T. Hayes sold 5,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $123,369.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Stephan A. Rapaglia sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 20.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 13,259 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,103,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,171,000 after purchasing an additional 66,378 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 27,338 shares during the period. RMR Advisors LLC increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 30.6% during the second quarter. RMR Advisors LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 9.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UBA. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

