UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Achieves Market Cap of $976.20 Million

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $976.20 million and approximately $9.05 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00011363 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.78 or 0.00695452 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012195 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001231 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000536 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Profile

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG . UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

