Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

UVSP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

UVSP stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $25.87. The company had a trading volume of 35,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,815. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $761.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.53. Univest Financial has a 12-month low of $20.18 and a 12-month high of $27.80.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $59.24 million for the quarter. Univest Financial had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 10.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Univest Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Univest Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Univest Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Univest Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Univest Financial by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

About Univest Financial

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

