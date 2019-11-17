Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of Universal Insurance stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.91. The stock had a trading volume of 230,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,268. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.15. The company has a market capitalization of $999.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Universal Insurance has a 1 year low of $23.57 and a 1 year high of $45.16.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $229.64 million for the quarter. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 22.28%.

In other Universal Insurance news, CEO Stephen Donaghy bought 5,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.41 per share, for a total transaction of $137,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,271,371.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Pietrangelo bought 2,500 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.74 per share, with a total value of $74,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,938.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 21,167 shares of company stock worth $587,255 over the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UVE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 9.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 8,577 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 15.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 81,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 3.4% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 23,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

