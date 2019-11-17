Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unity Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:UNTY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.16. 10,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,440. The firm has a market cap of $238.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.98. Unity Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.74 and a twelve month high of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 27.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unity Bancorp will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Unity Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Unity Bancorp by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Unity Bancorp by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Unity Bancorp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.