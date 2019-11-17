Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Short Interest Down 16.3% in October

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,800 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the September 30th total of 98,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unitil by 1,241.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 197,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,825,000 after buying an additional 182,733 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unitil by 9.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,495,000 after buying an additional 78,153 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unitil during the second quarter worth about $4,031,000. Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unitil during the third quarter worth about $2,302,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unitil by 36.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,811,000 after buying an additional 34,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UTL. ValuEngine cut shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

UTL traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.06. 37,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,243. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.26 million, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.05. Unitil has a 1-year low of $47.05 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.81.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $85.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.27%. As a group, analysts expect that Unitil will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.37%.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

