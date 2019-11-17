United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Short Interest Down 11.9% in October

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the September 30th total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 336,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other United Community Banks news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 11,924 shares of company stock valued at $347,834 over the last 90 days. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UCBI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 16.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 15,947 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,414,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 1.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UCBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. United Community Banks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $31.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.27. United Community Banks has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $31.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $148.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.91 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Community Banks will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.78%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

