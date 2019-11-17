Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) Short Interest Update

Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,730,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the September 30th total of 5,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 10.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Unit by 2.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Unit by 2.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Unit by 7.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC boosted its stake in Unit by 30.1% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 13,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Unit by 10.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNT traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,770,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.04. Unit has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $22.75.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $155.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.87 million. Unit had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 40.93%. The business’s revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unit will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on UNT. ValuEngine raised Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James lowered Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

