Uni Select (TSE:UNS) PT Lowered to C$12.00 at National Bank Financial

Uni Select (TSE:UNS) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Uni Select’s FY2019 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Uni Select from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

UNS opened at C$10.74 on Thursday. Uni Select has a fifty-two week low of C$10.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.47, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.81. The company has a market capitalization of $437.86 million and a P/E ratio of 34.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Uni Select’s payout ratio is presently 89.79%.

About Uni Select

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial paint and related products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance UK segments. The company also distributes automotive original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts.

