UGAS Trading Down 7.7% Over Last Week (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 17th. UGAS has a total market cap of $8.16 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UGAS token can now be bought for about $0.0475 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi Korea, Bgogo and Huobi Global. Over the last week, UGAS has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00042386 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $649.01 or 0.07500708 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000424 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001413 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00001050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00017221 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000226 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a token. It launched on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB

UGAS Token Trading

UGAS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

