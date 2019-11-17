Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. owns and manages casinos, primarily in Rhode Island, Mississippi and Delaware, as well as a Colorado horse race track which possesses licenses. The company’s properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Dover Downs Hotel Casino and Arapahoe Park. Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. is based in RI, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRWH. Cowen began coverage on shares of Twin River Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Twin River Worldwide to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twin River Worldwide currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.40.

Shares of TRWH traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.81. 696,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,593. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average of $26.44. Twin River Worldwide has a one year low of $20.35 and a one year high of $33.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th.

In related news, insider Stephen H. Capp acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $197,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $476,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $328,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Twin River Worldwide by 10.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 36,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Twin River Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Twin River Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $2,869,000. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Twin River Worldwide Company Profile

