Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $103.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.48% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Twilio delivered better-than-expected third-quarter 2019 results. The company is benefiting from increasing clientele and the Sendgrid buyout. Growing adoption of Twilio Flex is also a tailwind. The company is not only gaining traction from a solid expansion of its existing clientele but is also aided by the first-time deals with the new customers, courtesy of its firm focus on introducing products and the go-to-market sales strategy. However, the bearish guidance provided by management for the full year as well as the fourth quarter is a concern. Robust political traffic coupled with the ramp of a large international customer is likely to induce a tough year-over-year comparison. Intensifying competition in the cloud telecommunications market is inducing pricing pressure for the company, which is an overhang on its profitability.”

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TWLO. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Twilio to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Twilio from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.25.

NYSE:TWLO traded up $1.43 on Friday, reaching $99.54. 2,778,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,225,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.80 and its 200-day moving average is $126.23. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Twilio has a 1-year low of $71.56 and a 1-year high of $151.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.96 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $54,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 16,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $1,770,369.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,706 shares of company stock worth $18,307,629 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,191,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869,996 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,482,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,830 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Twilio by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,268,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,127,360,000 after buying an additional 1,736,102 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,068,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,372,817,000 after buying an additional 1,675,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,353,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

