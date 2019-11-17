TRONCLASSIC Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (TRXC)

TRONCLASSIC (CURRENCY:TRXC) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 16th. One TRONCLASSIC token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and BiteBTC. TRONCLASSIC has a total market capitalization of $849,842.00 and $25.00 worth of TRONCLASSIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TRONCLASSIC has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011800 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00235837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.51 or 0.01444942 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000850 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00034572 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00142406 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000086 BTC.

TRONCLASSIC Profile

TRONCLASSIC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,107,478,370 tokens. The official website for TRONCLASSIC is www.tronclassic.xyz . TRONCLASSIC’s official Twitter account is @TronClassic

Buying and Selling TRONCLASSIC

TRONCLASSIC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRONCLASSIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRONCLASSIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRONCLASSIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

