Tripio Price Tops $0.0020 on Top Exchanges (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. In the last week, Tripio has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One Tripio token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, HADAX and OKEx. Tripio has a total market capitalization of $7.66 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011711 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00237522 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.10 or 0.01448351 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000843 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00034017 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00142355 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About Tripio

Tripio’s genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio . Tripio’s official website is trip.io

Buying and Selling Tripio

Tripio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HADAX and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

