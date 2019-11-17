Tripadvisor Inc Declares Dividend of $3.50 (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) announced a dividend on Friday, November 8th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 3.50 per share by the travel company on Wednesday, December 4th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th.

TRIP stock opened at $31.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.37. Tripadvisor has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $65.41.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.39 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 7.44%. Tripadvisor’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Tripadvisor will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub cut Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cowen set a $39.00 price target on Tripadvisor and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Tripadvisor from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tripadvisor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.73.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

