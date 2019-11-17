Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) versus Chubb (NYSE:CB) Head-To-Head Comparison

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) and Chubb (NYSE:CB) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

82.1% of Travelers Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.0% of Chubb shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Travelers Companies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Chubb shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Travelers Companies and Chubb’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Travelers Companies $30.28 billion 1.14 $2.52 billion $8.94 14.94 Chubb $33.80 billion 2.03 $3.96 billion $9.44 16.03

Chubb has higher revenue and earnings than Travelers Companies. Travelers Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chubb, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Travelers Companies and Chubb, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Travelers Companies 2 8 3 0 2.08 Chubb 3 5 5 0 2.15

Travelers Companies currently has a consensus target price of $148.14, indicating a potential upside of 10.91%. Chubb has a consensus target price of $158.18, indicating a potential upside of 4.56%. Given Travelers Companies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Travelers Companies is more favorable than Chubb.

Volatility and Risk

Travelers Companies has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chubb has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Travelers Companies pays an annual dividend of $3.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Chubb pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Travelers Companies pays out 36.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chubb pays out 31.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Travelers Companies and Chubb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Travelers Companies 7.57% 9.13% 2.08% Chubb 10.48% 8.60% 2.63%

Summary

Chubb beats Travelers Companies on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers workers' compensation, commercial automobile and property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, employers' liability, public and product liability, professional indemnity, marine, aviation, onshore and offshore energy, construction, terrorism, personal accident, and kidnap and ransom insurance products. This segment operates through select accounts, which serve small businesses; commercial accounts that serve mid-sized businesses; national accounts, which serve large companies; and national property and other that serve large and mid-sized customers, commercial transportation industry, and agricultural businesses, as well as markets and distributes its products through brokers, wholesale agents, program managers, and specialized retail agents. The Bond & Specialty Insurance segment provides surety, fidelity, management and professional liability, and other property and casualty insurance products. The Personal Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance covering personal risks, primarily automobile and homeowners insurance to individuals. The company distributes its products primarily through independent agencies and brokers. The Travelers Companies, Inc. was founded in 1853 and is based in New York, New York.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. Its North America Personal P&C Insurance segment provides affluent and high net worth individuals and families with homeowners, automobile and collector cars, valuable articles, personal and excess liability, travel insurance, and recreational marine insurance and services in the United States and Canada. The company's North America Agricultural Insurance segment offers multiple peril crop and crop-hail insurance; and coverage for farm and ranch property, and commercial agriculture products. Its Overseas General Insurance segment provides coverage for traditional commercial property and casualty; specialty categories, such as financial lines, marine, energy, aviation, political risk, and construction risk; and group accident and health, and traditional and specialty personal lines for corporations, middle markets, and small customers through retail brokers, agents, and other channels. The company's Global Reinsurance segment offers traditional and specialty reinsurance under the Chubb Tempest Re brand name to property and casualty companies. Its Life Insurance segment provides protection and savings products comprising whole life, endowment plans, individual term life, group term life, medical and health, personal accident, credit life, universal life, and unit linked contracts. The company was formerly known as ACE Limited and changed its name to Chubb Limited in January 2016. Chubb Limited was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.