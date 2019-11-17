Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Short Interest Up 11.4% in October

Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the September 30th total of 3,610,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

TRV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Argus cut their target price on Travelers Companies to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

In related news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III purchased 700 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $147.49 per share, with a total value of $103,243.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 21,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.59, for a total value of $3,220,875.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,865,654.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.57. 1,420,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,819. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $111.08 and a 1 year high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.69%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

