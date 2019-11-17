TransDigm Group (TDG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.85 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:TDG opened at $559.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $526.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $501.98. The company has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $311.46 and a 52-week high of $564.09.
In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.62, for a total transaction of $9,269,577.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.37, for a total value of $5,488,263.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,234,999.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,066 shares of company stock valued at $172,826,022 in the last quarter. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About TransDigm Group
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
Further Reading: What is channel trading?
Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.