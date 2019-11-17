TransDigm Group (TDG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.85 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:TDG opened at $559.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $526.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $501.98. The company has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $311.46 and a 52-week high of $564.09.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.62, for a total transaction of $9,269,577.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.37, for a total value of $5,488,263.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,234,999.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,066 shares of company stock valued at $172,826,022 in the last quarter. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays set a $610.00 target price on TransDigm Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on TransDigm Group to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on TransDigm Group to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.91.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

