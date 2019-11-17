TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) CEO Kevin M. Stein Sells 9,900 Shares

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.37, for a total transaction of $5,488,263.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,234,999.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of TDG opened at $559.78 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $311.46 and a twelve month high of $564.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $526.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $501.98. The firm has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,120,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,477,370,000 after buying an additional 94,963 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,697,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,788,870,000 after buying an additional 127,743 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,238,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $598,944,000 after buying an additional 69,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 689,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $333,602,000 after buying an additional 65,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 294.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 551,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,728,000 after buying an additional 412,007 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TransDigm Group Company Profile
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
