TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) CEO Kevin M. Stein Sells 9,900 Shares

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.37, for a total transaction of $5,488,263.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,234,999.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of TDG opened at $559.78 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $311.46 and a twelve month high of $564.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $526.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $501.98. The firm has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,120,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,477,370,000 after buying an additional 94,963 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,697,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,788,870,000 after buying an additional 127,743 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,238,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $598,944,000 after buying an additional 69,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 689,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $333,602,000 after buying an additional 65,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 294.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 551,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,728,000 after buying an additional 412,007 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $582.66 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $570.00 to $560.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.91.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

