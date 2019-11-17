TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TOWN. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised TowneBank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on TowneBank in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised TowneBank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.50.

NASDAQ TOWN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.10. 150,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,557. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.08. TowneBank has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $28.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day moving average of $27.11.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $145.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.37 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 21.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in TowneBank by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TowneBank by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 55,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in TowneBank during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in TowneBank by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 116,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in TowneBank during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

