Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Invests $539,000 in Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stars Group during the 2nd quarter worth $638,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Stars Group by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 547,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,310,000 after acquiring an additional 187,910 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Stars Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $633,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Stars Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,282,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Stars Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

TSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stars Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Desjardins cut shares of Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Stars Group in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.50 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stars Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.17.

TSG opened at $22.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.61. Stars Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.04 and its 200 day moving average is $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $622.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.82 million. Stars Group had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stars Group Inc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Stars Group Profile

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

